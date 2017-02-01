Travel agent praised by mystery shopper

A travel agency in Leighton Buzzard has come out tops in a mystery shopper survey.

Bailey’s Travel, based in Waterborne Walk, has once again received plaudits for outstanding knowledge and customer service in a mystery shopper activity by industry magazine Travel Weekly.

The magazine sent a bogus customer into a number of agencies in Leighton Buzzard and Bletchley with a complex enquiry to see how well staff responded to the brief and how helpful they were in matching requirements to the perfect holiday.

Bailey’s Travel came top in the study with a score of 95% beating the next closest agency by a whopping 28%.

This follows a similar review in March 2015 where Bailey’s were again the leading agency with a 90% score.

Senior travel consultant Stef Trevett was the team member at Bailey’s who expertly handled the enquiry.

She was praised for her “very good knowledge and taking the time to understand what we were after.”

Stef has worked for Bailey’s for more 10 years and has taken advantage of opportunities to travel to Canada, Sri Lanka and Kenya as part of her job.

She describes her role, as “the perfect fit for me, no two days are the same and I love interacting with the clients and surprising them with suggestions.”

Staff at Bailey’s, who need a minimum of two years experience in the travel industry, are also encouraged to travel and learn about the subject.

Bailey’s, an independent travel company, has been operating since 1988 and also has an office in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.