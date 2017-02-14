Traveller sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter

A man has today been sentenced to 10 years for the manslaughter of a fellow traveller by striking and running him over with his work van.

Christopher McCarthy, 22, of Greenacres travellers site in Slapton Road, Little Billington, was convicted by a jury yesterday (Monday) of the manslaughter of 43-year-old Patrick Maloney at neighbouring Toddbury Farm travellers’ site on August 2 last year.

Christopher McCarthy

During a trial at Luton Crown Court, the jury heard how McCarthy ran over the victim with his van, dragging him a distance and causing fatal injuries.

The incident followed a confrontation during the moments leading up to Mr Maloney’s death, before McCarthy drove into and over Mr Maloney, killing him almost instantly.

McCarthy fled the scene, leaving Mr Maloney dying in the road surrounded by other residents and his family. The van was found abandoned six miles away in Eaton Bray.

Following the sentencing this afternoon, Detective Inspector Alan Page from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, who led the investigation, said: “This is a tragic case in which Patrick Maloney’s life was needlessly and tragically cut short.

Victim: Patrick Maloney

“He leaves behind a wife and three children plus a large extended family and friends, all of whom loved him dearly. I am pleased that justice has today been served and I hope that this brings some comfort to Patrick’s family.”

During the sentencing hearing, the judge recorded a not guilty verdict on an ABH charge against Christopher McCarthy’s brother Thomas McCarthy, 24, also of Greenacres, who had been accused of assaulting Mr Maloney minutes earlier on the same night.