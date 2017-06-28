UPDATE: Burst water main in Leighton’s South Street fixed but road closure still in place

A burst water main in Leighton Buzzard’s South Street has been repaired, but the road closure is predicted to remain in place for the next couple of days.

A Tweet posted yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) by Central Bedfordshire Council Highways, read: “Central Emergency road closure: South St #LeightonBuzzard due to a burst water main. Expected to reopen in 3 days.”

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “The team made the repair last night, so everyone should be back on the water now.

“The road closure is still in place just while they resurface the road.

“It will reopen within the next day or so.”

