Voice Actor made it to the final for two top awards

An entrepreneur who found her trade in voice-overs was a finalist at Hollywood Awards and the Narrator of the Year in the UK.

Actress Anna Parker-Naples, 38, of Heath and Reach specialises in Voice Acting and her work includes voice overs for British thrillers written by female writers.

She was a finalist in two categories, Best Classic Narration Performance for The Railway Children by E. Nesbit and Best Mystery Narration Performance for Where The Memories Lie by Sibel Hodge, at the Hollywood Awards.

She said: “The awards in LA was incredible, it was in Warner Brothers studios.

“Some of my most memorable jobs have been the Jill Mansel titles and I recently did work on Civil Hodd titles in the USA. It feels great that my hard work is being recognised.

“I’m honoured to work on creating audiobooks for international best-selling books and award-winning authors.

“The Audiobook industry is booming since Audible, Amazon and iTunes created Apps that mean people can listen directly from their phones.

“Audiobooks are no longer considered as being the domain of blind and partially sighted people and the industry is set to get bigger.”

The mum-of-three was also a finalist for the Narrator of the Year award, she said: “The Narrator of the Year award was given out as part of the Audio Audio Production Awards, which honours exceptional talent in all forms of audio in the UK. Being nominated and to be a finalist was a huge honour.”

The former Cedars pupil records audio producers in the UK and USA and began her Voice Acting career after she was told by doctors that she may not walk properly again.

She was inspired to work from home as a Voiceover Artist, she has since made a full recovery and enjoys a successful career as one of the UK’s premier Voice Actors. Anna has previously won an Audiofile Earphones award for Excellence in Narration.