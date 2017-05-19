We’ll raise a glass to Leighton-Linslade’s golden moment!

A beer brewed to celebrate Leighton-Linslade’s coveted Gold in the 2016-2017 Anglia In Bloom awards is going on sale this week.

Not only was a Gold awarded overall - and several high awards in other categories - but the judges commented that there was a great community spirit in the town.

Now’s the chance to enjoy the fruits of that community effort!

The Friends of Leighton-Linslade In Bloom and Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company have jointly organised the production of a ‘Blooming Gold’ beer.

It is a golden ale, suitable for quaffing after a busy day in the garden, after work or just for pleasure.

The beer will be available from Thursday, May 25, at The Bald Buzzard Alehouse, situated on the right-hand side of Hockliffe Street, about 50 metres past Oliver & Hare.

An In Bloom spokesman said: “So, let’s celebrate the town’s successes by raising a glass, or two!”