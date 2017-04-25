Were occupants of BMW hurt in crash?

Police are concerned for the health of the occupants of a car which collided with a roundabout along the A4146 Stoke Hammond bypass.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at about 4am on Monday (April 24) at the Newton Leys roundabout.

A white BMW M3 collided with the roundabout and then rolled across.

The occupants of the BMW were witnessed being collected by a silver taxi prior to police officers arriving at the scene.

Investigating officer Sgt Daniel Collett, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “We are concerned about the occupants of the BMW due to the damage it sustained, and we are appealing for these people to contact us and let us know that they are not injured.

“We would also like to speak to the taxi driver who collected the occupants, and would encourage them to come forward as soon as possible.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘102 (24/4)’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.