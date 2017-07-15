Zoe adds winning words to story

A budding author wowed the judges with her entry into a national competition.

Zoe Latchford, a Year 10 student at Vandyke Upper School, won The Henrietta Branford Writing Competition.

Zoe and the other age group winners attended an awards ceremony in London.

She met special guest, author Frances Hardinge, as well editors, publishers, agents, and other professionals in this field. Frances Hardinge presented her with her award.

The competition is open to anyone under the age of 19 and this year there were hundreds of entries.

Entrants had to complete a story begun by last year’s winner, author of Aubrey and the Terrible Yoot, Horatio Clare.

Zoe said: “I am thrilled to have received this award as this has given me encouragement to carry on with my creative writing, I have received many positive comments about my story especially from literacy judge Prue Goodwin and France Hardinge.”

Zoe’s parents, Darren and Fiona Latchford, said: “This has been an amazing achievement for Zoe and we are very proud of her.”

Prue Goodwin, lecturer in literacy and children’s books, judged the entries and said: “Well done to all the young writers who entered the Henrietta Branford Writing Competition 2017.”

The Henrietta Branford Writing Competition is an annual competition for young people which runs in conjunction with the Branford Boase Award.