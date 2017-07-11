Eaton Bray’s grip on title loosens with defeat

Eaton Bray’s Four Counties Division 1 title defence took another blow on Saturday as they lost to Printers by three wickets.

Setting 219 from the first innings, Eaton Bray weren’t able to defend their total as Printers (220-7) secured the three wicket win to edge themselves away from the relegation zone.

The result meanwhile leaves Eaton Bray cut adrift in fourth place, 81 points behind pace-setters Thurleigh, though they have a game in hand over the top two.

Eggington Foresters look destined for Division 3 next season after yet another lacklustre display with the bat saw them slump to defeat against Open University.

OU won the toss and elected to bat first, and benefitted from opener Adil Umer’s great form as he hit 66, while Naveed Ahmed added 44 batting at three.

Despite Ali Shah’s 3-59, the home side set a competitive 266-7 for Foresters to chase.

And there was little in the way of resistance when the bottom club got to the crease.

While both openers were out in the teens, only Sohail Arif made life difficult for OU as he hit 55, desperately trying to salvage some pride for Eggington.

But with no other batsmen reaching double figures, Eggs were bowled out for 148 and a 118 run defeat to remain rock bottom.

In Division 3, leaders Ivinghoe & Pitstone lost top spot thanks to Milton Bryan’s stubborn batting as the sides played out a draw.

Solid knocks throughout the Ivinghoe line-up, including 50 from Greg Roach saw the visitors bowled out for 258, with Cookseys Tom (4-42) and Chris (3-46) picking up the majority of the wickets.

Milton Bryan will count themselves unlucky not to have won, with James Barrington’s 57 and a not out 103 from skipper James Bailey the highlights of the innings, but with a lower-order collapse, they could only muster 229-9 to hold out for a draw.