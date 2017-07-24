Eaton Bray’s title defence left in tatters after rain

Eaton Bray’s chances of retaining their Four Counties Division 1 crown took another blow on Saturday when their match against New Bradwell fell victim to the weather.

As rain fell across the region, Eaton Bray felt they may have stayed in the hunt for the title.

The visitors made stuttering start to their innings against New Bradwell. Openers Wes Hosking (17) and Andrew Norris (10) were dismissed cheaply but a partnership between Josh Peacock (32) and James Flecknell (18) put them back on course.

So when the pair both fell, and the score at 107-5, a rain delay, and indeed postponement, may have come as a blessing in disguise for Bray.

But they hadn’t taken into account a dramatic collapse from leaders Thurleigh as they faced title rivals Milton Keynes.

Thurleigh were bowled out for just 106 as Joe Fairbrother took 5-21, leaving MK with a fairly routine run-chase, securing the victory (109-4), thanks to Sam Haggar’s 51.

MK’s 25 points mean they are now 86 points clear of Eaton Bray, who remain fourth.

Another game to get the go-ahead though was Eggington Foresters’ Division 2 clash with Harlington. Starting the day bottom, Eggs posted 143-7 from 30 overs in the shortened game, with Nazakat Khan hitting 51 not out.

And with Waseem Yaseen taking 5-18, Harlington were skittled for just 78 to see Foresters climb off the bottom of the table.

The bad weather avoided St Andrews on Saturday, but Division 5 promotion chasers Milton Bryan 2nds were left frustrated by the bottom club.

With leads MK 2nds cancelling their game, Milton Bryan had the chance to close the gap at the top of the table.

With dark clouds looming, St Andrews were in great form with the bat, and declared early on 244-8 (Alan Deitch 4-49).

And while captain and opener Dom Benmoussa hit 59 and Nabil Moughal an unbeaten 82, Milton Bryan would come up short of the total on 222-6, settling for a draw