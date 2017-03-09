Kempston beat league leaders in Britannia Cup

Bedfordshire league

They won a 5-4 penalty shoot-out over league leaders Flitwick Town after 90 minutes play had saw the sides deadlocked at 3-3.

Britannia Cup: Ickwell v Caldecote. Picture: David Kay. PNL-170803-110326002

Dan Stafford with a brace plus Jim lewis netted for the home side against College boys replies via Courtney Broughton, Delroy Phillips and Mark Stephenson.

For Renhold United it was a 4-3 home victory over Stevington thanks to goals from Ben Brown, Travis Joseph, Fernando Reis and Shay Fenton against Stevington replies via James Bourke, Jordan Wright and Kieran Souter.

Whilst the local derby action on the Green was to go the way of the visitors Caldecote 2-1 over Ickwell & Old Warden. Ali Mokbul and Jack Boyd hit the winners goals against a lone reply from Kaylan Wilson.

Also enjoying life on the road were Wootton Blue Cross the 2-0 winners at Sandy. James Lovell and Scott Gadsden netting the goals.

The two other scheduled games fell victim to waterlogged pitches. Cranfield United v Marston Shelton Rovers were to try again this midweek, and Ampthill Town Reserves will now host Kempston Rovers Development on Wednesday, March 15.

Centenary Cup 1st Round.

With AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College granted a place in round two following the withdrawal from the league of Westoning last month, Saturday saw just Totternhoe Reserves join them in round two after Meltis Albion failed to raise a side to meet them at Dunstable Road.

The Albion at the same time gave notice to the league that they are to fold with immediate effect due to the lack of commitment from their players.

The other three scheduled ties, Cople & Bedford SA v M&DH Clapham Sports ; Crawley Green Reserves v Shefford Town & Campton Reserves and Old Bradwell United Reserves v Queens Park Crescents all fell victim to waterlogged pitches.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

The lone game of the day was to take Henlow to a 7-1 victory at Elstow Abbey. Paul Wright and Luke Hills both scored hat-tricks alongside a single strike from Charlie Wilson against a lone Abbey reply from Antony Sammut.

Jubilee Cup 1st Round

The biggest win of the day was to go the way of Harlington with a 4-1 home victory over Henlow Reserves. Liam John scored a brace with Farrell Whitman and Shea Gentle-King netting the other goals against a lone reply via Matthew Rumbelow.

Also scoring four times were CS Rovers in their 4-2 home win over Caldecote A. Connor Darocha scored a hat-trick and Luke Roddy once against Caldecote replies via Neil Giles and Jamie Saunderson.

For Riseley Sports it was a 2-0 home win over Cranfield United Reserves thanks to strikes from Adam Poole and Jack Healy.

Whilst winning by the same 2-0 scoreline at Lea Sports PSG were Wixams where Gareth White netted both goals.

Also enjoying life on the road were Flitwick Town Reserves the 1-0 winners at Houghton Athletic, all thanks to a goal from Dan Abberley.

The remaining three ties all went to a penalty shoot-out. Sundon Park Rovers the 3-2 shoot-out winners at home to Caldecote Reserves after 90 minutes play had saw the sides deadlocked at 0-0.

Also enjoying a home 5-3 shoot-out win were Athletic Europa over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A after the sides were deadlock at 2-2. Paddy Alemanji was on the scoresheet twice for Europa against Town replies via.Farid Mirzai and Mark Allen in the opening 90 mnutes.

Bucking the trend were Wilstead Reserves who emerged 4-1 spot kick winners at Potton Town after 90 minutes had seen the sides level at 1-1, Luke Pursey the Wilstead scorer in normal time.

Watson Shield Round One

AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves face a trip to White Eagles in round two after winning 3-0 at Bedfordshire Saturday Youth League side Barton Rovers Under 18s thanks to goals from Justin Muircroft, Sam Leeson and Kevin Evans.

Wotton Village will be on the road again in round two to Stevington Reserves after winning 4-3 at Clifton. Adam Flynn netting all four goals against home replies via Cameron Lewis, Charlie Watson and Jonny Cole.

Joining them in round two will be Sandy Reserves who were granted a walkover over BSYL side Dunstable Town Under 18s.

They were now due to host Shefford Town & Campton A who ran out 3-1 home winners over Flitwick Town A thanks to a hat-trick from Michael Castle against a lone reply from Stuart Kemp. However by their own admittance Shefford played two players who were not eligible to take part and subject to ratification the tie will now be awarded to Flitwick Town A.

Watson Shield Round Two

Leading the way in round two were BSYL side Delapre Dragons U18s who ran out 9-2 home winners over Kempston Athletic. Owen Coles and Connor Fitzpatrick both fired in hat-tricks and were joined on the scoresheet by Will Burrows, Matt Turner and Obard Shedrack against two in reply from Josh St Clair Pierre.

Another BSYL side enjoying a home win were Woodside FC Under 18s, 4-2 winners over Renhold United Reserves. Luke Williams, Alex Pearce, Sam Blackwood and Owen Claridge scored the goals against a brace in reply from United’s Michael France.

For Sandy Albion it was a 7-0 away victory at Dinamo Flitwick. Jack Willis and Daniel Bailey both netting twice alongside an own goal plus strikes from Liam Brophy and Jonnie Stratford.

Whilst Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves were the 5-1 winners at Bedford Albion. Dale Malciw and Harry Baker with braces joined on the scoresheet by Gary Russon to bring up the nap hand against a lone Albion reply via Paul Babbington.

The Totternhoe Under 18 v Lidlington United Sports game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.