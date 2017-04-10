Leighton Town suffer back-to-back defeats

Leighton Town lost for the second time in a row as they went down 2-1 to Wembley on Saturday.

Town’s recent run of good form saw them win four in a row in March and climb well away from the relegation zone, and despite suffering back-to-back defeats, remain 15th in SSML Premier Division.

On a very hot day the pitch looked absolutely immaculate and it was easy to see why the hosts like to play a close passing game.

Town matched them in terms of possession and territory for 40 minutes before the hosts scored two goals late in the first half to set themselves up for eventual victory.

Aaron McKee, Dom Marsala and Lewis McBride all came close for Scott Reynolds’ side, but it would be the home side who would go ahead.

Wembley took the lead in the 39 minute when Sabti received the ball just outside the box and nobody challenged him as she strode forward to fire in a shot that dipped just in front of Brad Kirkwood before going into the net.

With 47 minutes on the clock the hosts scored a second when a corner from the left went straight into the goal at the near post despite the fact that 2 town players, Luke Marsh and Brad Kirkwood were covering that area.

Town made a change at half time bringing on Lolu Onabolu for Lewis Sheridan. Town were awarded a free kick about 25 yards out and Jack Copson’s effort took a deflection off a defender before Christie in the home goal got a touch to turn it over the bar.

Lewis McBride then tried a shot with his left foot but this was easily saved by Christie. When Wembley attached Heron hooked a shot wide off the far post with an acrobatic effort. Town took the play back to the other end and James Towell flashed a shot across the goal but wide of the far post.

Wembley were having more possession at this point but town kept pushing to get back in the game and Onabolu fired in a shot which Christie managed to tip over the bar.

Wembley then looked dangerous but fortunately the final shot went straight at Brad Kirkwood. Town then returned to the attack but Craig Maisiri shot over from the edge of the box.

Then James Towell fired in a shot that looked bound for the net but a defender deflected it for a corner. From the corner Dom Marsala fired in a superb half volley from the edge of the box to give Town a glimmer of hope.

Town continued to press after the goal and Lewis McBride beat players but his cross went behind two Town players waiting in the box.

In the dying seconds Onabolu muscled his way past his marker but then fired a fierce shot inches over the bar. The result sees Town remain 15th in the table.