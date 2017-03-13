‘Let’s go and win all nine games’ urges Leighton Town boss

Scott Reynolds has challenged his side to finish the season in style - by winning all nine of their remaining games.

That will be no mean feat though, with his side losing the last two, most recently going down 2-0 to SSML Premier Division leaders London Colney on Saturday - a result which sees Reynold’s men drop to 17th in the standings.

But with two soft goals, a lot of possession and good chances against the runaway leaders, Reynolds sees no reason why his side can’t go into pre-season full of momentum, winning their remaining nine games this season.

“I told the players to go out and win all nine of the remaining games. That’s the attitude we have to have got to have to lay some momentum for pre-season.”

“We’ve had two tough games in the last week, against two sides in the top eight. We dropped to 17th, but we have nine games left, with six at home. But we’re getting players back, and we’ve only got one in the top six to play.”

Their trip to face league leaders London Colney on Saturday was fraught with problems for Town though. Keeper Jack Sillitoe’s form of late earned him a return move to Aylesbury United, and prompted an 11th hour return for Bradley Kirkwood between the sticks. But numbers were thin on the ground as just 13 players made it to the capital for the clash.

Town had the first decent chance of the game though, but Martin Griggs couldn’t keep his free kick down and it sailed over the crossbar.

The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute when Woods drilled a low shot past Bradley Kirkwood from 12 yards after a Colney player won a loose ball on the edge of the box.

Town thought they should have been awarded a penalty when a Colney defender handled in the box, but the referee was not interested although even the home fans agreed it was a definite handball.

Colney increased their lead early on in the second half when a deep cross was knocked back across goal and an unmarked attacker at the far post had a simple tap in from two yards out.

Town had a reasonable chance from a free kick but Hateley Mercer under intense pressure put the ball over the bar.

Town continued to make Colney work for it though, and could have pulled one back when they won a series of corners, only for Griggs to fire over from close range.

A few minutes later full back, Jack Copson cut in from the left but put his right footed shot just over the bar as Town tried to cut the deficit. Town introduced two substitutes but were unable to get a consolation.

And the hosts day got even better when they found that challengers, Hertford Town had dropped three points to see them move 11 points clear.

“Considering who we had available, we were superb,” said Reynolds afterwards. “Everyone gave everything. We don’t like losing, but we’ve lost 2-0 to the team who are 11 points clear at the top of the table.

“We let in soft goals in both halves, but other than that, there’s nothing in it.

“We’ve had opportunities and plenty of possession - there was nothing in it.

“The fine margins show the difference between being 17th and winning the league.

“We can take huge confidence from that.”