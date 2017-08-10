Reynolds calls for Town consistency

Consistency will be key for Leighton Town this season as they get the new campaign underway this Saturday against London Tigers.

After a 16th place finish in SSML Premier Division last season, manager Scott Reynolds has built a new squad over the summer, and believes if he is able to get the same players on the pitch on a regular basis, Town fans can expect some positive results.

He said: “We want consistency. While our results were mixed in pre-season, we concentrated on building a squad, a camaraderie, a team spirit and a team that enjoy playing together.

“I feel like we have that now, we’ve got a consistent squad now, and hopefully through the rest of the season.

“We’re still looking for a bit more experience, but we should look very similar for the next few weeks.”

And if their FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round opener was anything to go by, it will be a great season to come after they thrashed Oxhey Jets 4-0 to progress.

Kai Ashley, James Hatch (2) and Lorrel Smith fired Town into the next round, and Reynolds hopes for a similar result against London Tigers, though he isn’t expecting a repeat of the 7-0 thrashing handed out to them last season.

“They’re much changed from last year - they won’t look the same as the team we beat 7-0 last year,” he admitted.

“If we can go and win 4-0 again, score a lot of goals and keep a clean sheet, I’ll take it!

“But we’ll have to see what the week brings and get ready for what will be a really important league game at London Tigers.

“The FA Cup allows us to name seven subs and the league only allows us to name five so we have to fine tune.”