Leighton bury Challow to climb back into top two

Leighton Buzzard wasted no time in avoiding the heat on Saturday by seeing off Challow and Childrey in under two hours.

It looked as though it was going to be a long afternoon in the field for Leighton though, with Challow hitting 24 off the opening four overs.

But when James Aldridge found his groove, he tore through the visitors with aplomb. Aldridge ended with figures of 5-33 as Challow were bowled out for just 69, with Jack Kempster and Alan Priestly also taking two apiece.

The chase was swift, taking just 14.3 overs. Tom Light top-scored with 33 at the top of the order, with Leighton (70-3) cruising to victory.

And with it, they move into the second in Cherwell League Division 2.