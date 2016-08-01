Town’s end pre-season campaign with a defeat

Leighton Town’s pre-season campaign ended on Saturday with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Cogenhoe United at Bell Close.

The 4-1 scoreline flatters the visitors as two goals at the very end of an entertaining game did not reflect the balance of play.

Mark Wiltshire got the Town goal and had it not been for a couple of great saves by the visiting keeper Town could have at least drawn the game .

Manager Paul Burgess was very happy with the overall pre-season performances and now has the important task of selecting the side for Saturday’s FA Cup game at home to Northampton Sileby Rangers - kick off 3pm.

If this Cup game is drawn the replay will take place the following Tuesday, but if not, their first league game will be played against Cockfosters at Bell Close.