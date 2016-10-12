Cedars swim to double medal joy at the Relay Gala

Cedars’ senior swimming team exceeded all expectations by coming away with a silver and a bronze medal at the English Schools Swimming Association Relay Gala.

Entering the competition for the first time in many years, the team of Miles Drabwell, Dan Hill, Cameron Manley and Jack Wears took silver in the medley and a bronze in the freestyle.

Adding to the success, Drabwell swam under 30s for the 50m backstroke and Wears who went under 23s for 50m freestyle.

The Senior team are hopeful of finishing in the top 30 in the country and so qualifying to swim at the Aquatic Centre in London in November.

Cedars also send a younger squad of Fenton Miles, Sam Meed, Dan Chandler and William Wright who also swam excellently.