Parren bags four as Leighton find form

It was a goal-fest for Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club this weekend.

Leighton 3rds hit eight past Wycombe 6ths, while the Fledglings shared a nine-goal epic with MK Samurai, coming out on top 5-4.

It took 12 minutes for the 3rds to get their scoring underway as Stuart Hart converted from a penalty flick.

Hart doubled his and Leighton’s tally six minutes later from a short corner.

But then began the Oli Parren show as he went on to net the next four of Leighton’s goals. The first came when he put away Steve Fuller’s pass on 22 minutes.

Then on the half hour, Hart and Nick Marshall combined to set Parren up for his second of the afternoon.

Within 10 minutes of the second half restarting, he had completed his hat-trick, and indeed converted his fourth, taking the score to 6-0 as Wycombe struggled to cope with Leighton’s attacking prowess.

The first of these came from a drive just inside Leighton’s half and a drive down the right again by Fuller, his pass into the area was latched onto by Parren for him to stroke home.

Parren’s fourth came from a defence splitting pass by Hart which found Parren just inside the area for him to hit home a thunderous shot into the top of the net.

With Parren in scintillating form, he then turned provider for Steve Fuller who fired home the seventh.

Fuller then got his second and the final goal of the game when he converted Marshall’s pass to complete the rout - a result which sees them sixth in MMBO Division 8 (East).

James Trumper and Peter Gale both bagged first half braces for the Fledglings as they saw off MK Samurai in an end-to-end epic, with Tom Handley scoring the decisive fifth goal on 63 minutes.

Leighton Ladies 3rds also saw a lot of goals, but were on the wrong end of a 5-0 scoreline against Berkhampsted and Hemel 2nds.

There might not have been plenty of goals - just one in fact - but Leighton 2nds were on the winning end of the score as they moved up to fourth in Division 5 after they beat West Hampsted 6ths 1-0.

Their opponents sat above them in the table, but Leighton’s back four held firm under early pressure and grew into the affair. In fact, they ended the first half on the front foot, with only the keeper’s pads denying Robin Lowth’s shot.

Into the second half, Leighton found another gear, despite losing David Wavish to a yellow card early in the proceedings.

And it would be the home side who would eventually take the lead from a short corner after Nash struck a foot. Sending the ball in to skipper Tim Bellamy, he controlled it well before dropping a shoulder to lose his defender before crashing home a reverse-stick effort to fire Leighton ahead.

While West Hampstead pushed for an equaliser, Lowth was unlucky to be denied Leighton’s second by some fine keeping.