Second time lucky for the foursomes

It was a case of second time lucky for a group of Leighton Buzzard golfers in their hunt for silverware.

For after being pipped for the club John Lally Trophy by just 0.2 of a shot, Mark and Kate Knight and Derek and Maggie Shaw teamed up to win the Captains Charity Cup, helping to raise more than £1,000 for charity in the process.

Mark and Kate were also runners-up in the Mixed Turkey medal, but will still be tucking into festive fowl this Christmas.

Vehicle repair shop owner Derek meanwhile dented the aspirations of Plantation Road club colleagues by winning the Lucking Cup with victory over David Sweetnam, while Maggie, who only took up golf a couple of years ago, won the club May medal earlier in the year with an impressive nett 63.

Just weeks after joining the Leighton club, Sylvia Smith won the Ladies stableford with 36 points, pipping Lynne Newnham by two shots. Sylvia was previously a member at the Whittlebury Hall club.

There was no shortage of birdies when 97 golfers competed in Leighton’s club turkey medal.

An impressive nett 65 won the competition for 21-handicap golfer Tony Brinded, two shots clear of in-form Stuart Leslie with Colin Jeffery taking third place with a nett 68.