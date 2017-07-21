Senior service swing their way to win

Dad’s Army golfers at Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road club been shooting their way to victory at home and “abroad”.

Leading the charge, 77-year-old former Senior skipper Mike Bluett hit the lowest score of the 113 players in the July club medal, his nett 64 beating fellow senior and section vice captain David Roberts, Stephen Schmidt and Dharm Naveen Diwakar by a single shot.

The top Division One players were Darren Alexander and former County age-group champion John Tarbox who both carded nett 66s.

Mike, a retired IT civil servant, who has been a member of the Leighton club for 18 years along with wife Betty, teamed up with Rob Tate and Kelvin Young to finish runners-up in the Dunstable Downs Seniors invitational, losing on countback to Harpenden Common, with Kelvin’s individual score of 39 points being the best of the day.

A Leighton Seniors team consisting of skipper David Debell, David Roberts, Robbie John, George Darbyshire, Denis Leitch and Peter Myrants won the hotly contested Rhys Richards competition at Stowe, beating the hosts, Aspley Guise and North Oxford with a 195 point total.

For good measure, Leighton Seniors, after sharing the spoils against Stocks in a 3-3 draw, beat South Beds 6-2. Ron Dickinson and Keith Camp and David Roberts and Christopher Figg won their games against Stocks, with Mike Manning and John Halstead and Morley Smith and Kelvin Young halving their games.

In the victory over South Beds, Terry Wright and David Debell, Mike Bluett and Denis Leitch, Christopher Figg and George Darbyshire, Graham Avery and Kevin O’Donoghue and Michael Perkins and Gerry Ferris all carded winning scores.

Leighton Seniors Over 70 competition for the Tom Davis trophy was won by Peter Norton with a nett 69, with Mike Bluett runner-up.