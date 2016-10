Cedars Equestrian Team celebrated two team victories and an individual triumph at Bury Farm’s NSEA show jumping qualifiers.

In the 50cm and 60cm events, the team took victories, with Alex Bell coming second overall in both.

In the 70cm competition, the Cedars team were ranked second overall despite Sophia Knapp winning overall.

In the 75cm individual class, Francesca Harris riding Sox (pictured), took the prize, with Imogen Dodd in sixth.