Youngster continue Crusaders’ excellent form in the Regionals

Linslade Crusaders turned to their U14s to continue the excellent form the rest of the team had shown in the East Regional Championships, and they weren’t disappointed.

Their older team mates had set the bar high at the competition in Luton and now it was down to Skye Bunyard, Billy Knibb, Victoria Hart, Jack Hill, Ethan Gell, Daniel Miller and Ashton Neo to compete against the best swimmers from across the Eastern region.

It was a great weekend with the seven Crusaders competing over three days and as they reached the finals each day, Head Coach Adrian Smith was at the pool for three 11-hour days.

For Billy, Victoria, Ashton, Skye and Daniel it was their first experience of regional championships, achieving personal bests despite swimming ‘long course’ in a 50 meter pool.

Jack fought very hard to get two bronze and a silver medal in the backstroke events.

Not to miss out on a medal, Ethan swam a great PB fighting right to the wall for a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke race in what was a very close finish.

The final results put Linslade Crusaders on the medal table in 30th position ahead of many other local clubs.