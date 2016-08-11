Paul completes the double in Leighton’s golf championships

Royal Mail project manager Paul Atkinson completed a rare “double” on Sunday when he was crowned Champion golfer at the Leighton Buzzard club – and added the Handicap Trophy for good measure.

The 49-year-old Lincolnshire born golfer, who plays off a handicap of six, completed two rounds of the Plantation Road course in a gross 154 shots to finish seven clear of joint runners-up Greg White and Richard Samuels, with George Sadowski and Jamie Stone carding scores of 164.

With four birdies in his rounds, including a chip in for three on the stroke index one Par 4 13th, Paul, who joined the Leighton club eight years ago, finished with a nett 142, a shot clear of Steve Richardson, with George Sadowski on 144, Danny Latimer on 145 and Russell Rowles fifth on 146.

Tim Martin’s 75 was the best first round gross with John Allinson carding the best nett first round of 66. Josh Rowles’ 81 was the best second round gross, with Greg White’s 73 the best nett score on a windy Sunday afternoon.

Not that Paul is any stranger to success. He’s been crowned champion twice at Belton Park in his native Lincs and four times at Elstree where he played before joining Leighton where he’s won several club trophies and finished runner-up in five others with former club captain and ex-President David Hawkins.

Leighton golfers scooped the top three places in the Bedfordshire County fourball championships played on their home town Plantation Road course.

Housing boss Ben Irvine teamed up with Gregory White to win with a two-round total of 89, one point ahead of Shane Bentley and John Latimer whose first round of 47 points was the best.

Josh Banwell and Eddie Fender scored 43 points in each of their two rounds to finish third with 86pts, with Paul Atkinson and David Hawkins finishing fifth with 84 and Manny Barker and Brian Wilson ninth with 81. Dave Banwell and John Tarbox and Steve Giles and Mark Vincent tied for 12th spot with 80points, with Steve Leng and Adrian Stephenson 16th with 78pts.

Seniors Captain Robbie John thought it was going to be “one of those days” when he missed an 18-inch putt on the last hole in his match with Paul Johnson to gift their opening game against the club juniors to Tim Martin and Ollie Banwell.

But wins by Harry Adam and Chris Figg over Ben Proud and Callum Campbell; Peter Myrants and Tom Davis against Ed Stephenson and Shinn Bateman and Dave Kinghamand Keith Camp over Adam Cobb and George Stephenson earned the Seniors a 3-2 win, Eddie Fender and Archie Galping claiming the scalp of Ian Rimmer and Dave Debell for the other junior point.

Leighton Seniors suffered a 6-2 reverse at Redbourn, with only Ken Wilson and Harry Adam and Rob Tate and Dave Debell returning winning cards.

Will Sampson, Martin Broadley, Cicely Goldsmith and Niki Clark teamed up to win Leighton’s McKinnon Cup with a nett 58.6.