Smith shines as Leighton 2nds give themselves a top four shot

Leighton Buzzard 2nds' Andy Smith against Didcot

Leighton Buzzard 2nds could still nick a top four spot in Cherwell League Division 5 after avoiding the rain on Saturday to beat Didcot 2nds by four wickets.

