Rain doesn’t dampen the mood for Leighton

Leighton Buzzard weren’t ready to let a spot of rain affect their afternoon at the crease as they climbed back into the Cherwell League Division 2 promotion spots with a Duckworth Lewis win over Great and Little Tew.

With four matches remaining this season, there is still all to play for as Town seek a return to Division 1, now just six points behind leaders Challow and Childrey.

Leighton are one of four teams who are in the running for promotion this season, with Buckingham 2nds and Bledlow Village, who began Saturday atop the table, all within 10 points.

And with Leighton set to take on Challow and Bledlow in the run in, it’s still all to play for.

The 24 run win over Great & Little Tew on Saturday came after early rain threatened to be put the game to rest before it even started.

Fortunately for Town, the sides were eventually able to get some play in, playing a limited overs match reduced to 30 a side.

Town got the ball rolling as they set the pace, reaching 154-6 from their knock. Oliver Price was the thorn in their side though, taking 4-17 for the visitors.

The limited overs nature of the match meant a result was going to be decided one way or the other, and Leighton’s tight bowling made sure they would be on the right end of it.

Restricting the visitors to 130, Leighton were ensured a 24 run victory, and with it second spot in the table.