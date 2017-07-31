Rain rescues Leighton 2nds from Kimble defeat

Leighton Buzzard 2nds were rescued from what looked like impending defeat when the rain fell, forcing their game against Kimble into abandonment at Bell Close.

Kimble batted first and made a good score in testing conditions of 203 from their 49 overs. Jack Foster top scored for the visitors with 58 while Pete Dumbarton chipped in with 36.

Leighton’s reply would be hit hard though, thanks to the superb bowling of Bradley Rose. Rose took 4-9 in the opening 13 overs to have the home side on the ropes at 20-4.

But the rain fell and rescued Leighton, much to the frustration of the visitors who sensed a victory was on the cards. The draw however sees Leighton dropp to fifth in Division 5, with their chances of promotion slipping away.

Next week, they take on Cumnor 2nds.