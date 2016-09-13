Rock out at Leighton Buzzard pub

Organisers of a music weekend at The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard are promising two explosive nights of live entertainment.

People can see Under Cover on Friday night with a while lot of soul and funk complete with local guitar heroes.

Les Perry is the front man who will turn out hi-octane vocals and at the back another familiar face in the form of Ed Featherstone on the drums.

Saturday is queue for the explosive return to the Wheatsheaf of popular modern and classic rock covers band Dynamite Chicken.

The band, formed in October 2006, play a great variety of songs with a mix of lighter and heavier tracks.

The performance will include classics like Paranoid, Smoke On The Water, Sweet Child of Mine, Sex On Fire and a cover of The Darkness hit I Believe in a Thing Called Love.

The band are Lee Gleeson on vocals and bad jokes, Adi on the guitar, Séan is the bass man and backing vocals and Deano whacks the drums, occasionally launching drum sticks into orbit and contributes to the backing vocals.

The band have appeared several times at the venue and always go down well with the crowd. Organisers are delighted to welcome both acts to the North Street venue.

Music starts at about 9.30pm on both evening and admission is free.