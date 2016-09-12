Wind quintet visit Leighton Buzzard

An ensemble will celebrate the very best of British classical music with a concert at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Leighton Buzzard Music Club has organised for the Galliard Wind Ensemble to perform at the venue on Saturday September 17 starting at 7.30pm.

A spokesman for the group described them as “One of the country’s finest ensembles.”

The quintet comprises Kathryn Thomas, flute, Owen Dennis, oboe, Katherine Spencer, clarinet,

Helen Storey, bassoon and Richard Bayliss, horn - all of them stars in the UK’s musical firmament.

Their hugely entertaining programme is entirely of British music, including Holst, Britten, Malcolm Arnold, Arthur Sullivan, and Paul Patterson.

Tickets for the concert cost £13 for adults, £11.50 for friends of LB Music and £5 for students.

They can be booked in advance by calling the Leighton B uzzard Library Theatre Box Office on 0300 300 8125 or on line from www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk. For more details visit www.lbmusic.co.uk.