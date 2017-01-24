Keeping fit to help wildlife at Whipsnade Zoo

Cyclists of all abilities are invited to pump up their tyres and join a brand new Zoo to Zoo Bike Ride this summer.

The wildest bike ride in the south east will see cyclists pushing their pedals for wildlife on Sunday July 2.

International conservation charity, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has organised the ride to raise funds for its work protecting and conserving some of the most endangered animals across the world.

The long distance cycle route will take in three counties along the journey, with cityscapes and countryside vistas to admire along the way.

Starting at London Zoo in Regent’s Park and finishing at Whipsnade Zoo near Dunstable, riders will head north out of London onto the open roads of Hertfordshire before ending up in the beautiful Bedfordshire countryside.

The ride is suitable for speedy spinners and freewheeling fund raisers alike, and with two distances to choose from, 35 miles or 50 miles, the Zoo to Zoo Bike Ride will be fun for both novices and pros.

Whether as a warm up for an upcoming race, or a Sunday summer cycle with friends, funds raised by those sitting in the saddles will help the work of ZSL.

Spaces are available to book online now, so race to www.zsl.org/bike to secure a place by Friday June 23.

The registration fee is £35 with a pledge to raise a minimum of £150. The entry fee includes full route signage and marshalling, medical support, mechanical support, fund raising resources, support throughout the route and a commemorative medal. Accompanying spectators do not need to purchase tickets.

The ride will start at 7am at London Zoo and the finish line at Whipsnade Zoo will close at 3.30pm.

The event does not enter either of the zoos.