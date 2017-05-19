Australian musician comes to Leighton Buzzard

If you are a fan of drama series Wallander and The Shadow Line, then you’ll recognise the name of the lady playing at a record shop in Leighton Buzzard.

Emily Baker, who penned the theme tunes for both BBC shows is coming to Black Circle Records on Friday May 26 starting at 6.30pm.

She is coming to the store as part of promotion for her new album which was released last week entitled Sweet Kind of Blue.

The album marks a new sound as she returns to the soul and blues influences that first inspired her to become a singer/songwriter.

Sweet Kind of Blue’ was recorded in June 2016, at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis that holds the legacy of recording artists like Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Dylan and Booker T.

The album includes new single, ‘Sunrise’, the second to be released from the forthcoming album. Barker wrote ‘Sunrise’ on a road-trip while touring Sweden, influenced by natural surroundings of lakes, beaches and the long-lasting sunlight of peak Swedish summer.

“It’s a song about escaping”, says Emily, “and it seemed very fitting to record it in the USA with the national theme of the road-trip being such a feature in literature, music and popular culture throughout American history.”

For further information about the performer and to hear some tracks from her new album visit www.emilybarker.com/

