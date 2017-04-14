Best of English music in Leighton Buzzard

The best of English music will be celebrated with the final concert of the season organised by Leighton Buzzard Music Club.

The concert by Alison Rose is entitled English Songs to Delight.

It will take place in the St Barnabas Church in Linslade on Saturday April 22 at 7.30pm.

The club are proud to welcome soprano Alison Rose, accompanied by pianist Matthew Fletcher at the piano.

Alison is sponsored by The Countess of Munster Musical Trust, and is the winner of the coveted Maggie Teyte Prize in 2015.

She appeared in the BBC’s Last Night of the Proms last September, singing Vaughan William’s “Serenade to Music”.

Her programme will comprise songs by Purcell, Britten, Quilter and Walton, and popular operatic Arias by Puccini, Mozart and Handel.

The club will be taking a break over the summer with the first concert of the following season starting in September.

Tickets for the concert cost £13 for adults and £11.50 for the Friends of LB Music.

Entrance for students is £5 and free for accompanied children aged 16 and under.

Tickets are available from Room No 9 and Selections on the High Street in Leighton Buzzard. They can also be bought on the door in the evening or by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk.

For further information about the concert and the forthcoming new season visit www.lbmusic.co.uk.