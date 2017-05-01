Get swinging with band at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

A band who has performed alongside Dame Vera Lynn can be seen at Leighton Buzzard’s Library Theatre next week.

The band Five Star Swing bring their nationwide tour to the venue on Tuesday May 9.

It will be a home gig for the band as they are all based in Eggington just outisde Leighton Buzzard which is the former home of the legendary entertainer Bob Monkhouse.

Bandleader Chris Smith said: “It’s an amazing coincidence that we now live in Bob’s old village, as we used to perform for him during his cabaret shows”.

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal has been a major benefactor of the tour and the band has performed with Dame Vera Lynn, TV’s Military Wives and also at London’s Leicester Square Theatre.

Chris and saxophonist Simone say they are enjoying their new village lifestyle.

Simone has previously played with the Ivy Benson Orchestra and Paul Weller, whilst Chris has composed and arranged music for Glenn Miller’s Brother, Herb, the BBC Radio Big Band and appeared in the Michael Caine movie Silver Bears.

As an extra special feature for the performance at Leighton Buzzard, Tony Bennett’s trombonist Mike Innes will be playing with the band at the event.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets for the show cost £13 for adults and £12 for concessions.

Demand for the tickets is likely to be high so people are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.

More details about the performers can be found at www.fivestarswing.co.uk.

Anyone unlucky enough to miss out on seeing this event, the band will be returning to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre later on in the tour when they perform just before Christmas.