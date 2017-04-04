Jazz man visits Stanbridge

One of the UK’s most esteemed jazz saxophonists will be appearing at The Five Bells, Stanbridge on Wednesday April 12.

A major figure on the British Jazz scene for over 45 years Art Themen first came to prominence as a member of the Cambridge University Jazz band and went on to play with blues musicians Alexis Korner and Cream’s Jack Bruce.

In 1974 he joined Stan Tracey’s Quartet, an association that lasted for 22 years, touring extensively in the UK and all over the world.

His New Directions Quintet was formed “to reinterpret some of the more challenging tunes by established writers and to add the compositional firepower of Gareth, Arnie and Steve, to create something exciting but still accessible and appealing.”

The band, which also includes 2013 British jazz award-winning pianist Gareth Williams, Greensand Jazz founder Arnie Somogyi on bass, and Steve Fishwick on trumpet, has featured on BBC Radio 3’s Jazz Line-up, in a live concert recorded at Southport’s Jazz on A Winter’s Weekend Festival.

The concert starts at 8.15pm at The Five Bells, Stanbridge with tickets costing £13 for adults and £3 for under 18s and students.

Advance tickets are available online www.greensandjazz.org.uk. Paper tickets are available from Espresso Head in Hockliffe St, Leighton Buzzard, or by calling 01525 374505, thought there is a £1 surcharge.