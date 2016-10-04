Jimmy Osmond shares Andy Williams memories at Aylesbury

Jimmy Osmond pays tribute to Andy Williams with a show coming to the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury.

Moon River and Me on Friday, October 14, has nostalgic footage and special memories of the singer.

Jimmy said: “It was a show which I have been doing in the States for a little while and it has been suggested that I bring the tour to the UK.

“Both my brothers and I, we got our break on those specials hosted by Andy Williams and it is great to perform songs by him.

“It is just great as it goes along, and it’s great honour to be able sing his songs.

“It is quite scary, but there are some great songs - Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You, Happy Heart and Love Story, that I really like playing.”

Jimmy has recently been seen on the small screen when he appeared on Celebrity Masterchef.

He said: “It was a great experience.

“I am very much a home cook, doing burgers and things like that, so I was very much out of my comfort zone doing something a little bit more professional cookery wise.

“Gregg and John were absolutely lovely as well. They were fantastic every time they delivered something and I had a lot of fun doing the show.”

To book tickets in advance or for more information about the show call the box office on 0844 071 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury.