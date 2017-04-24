Music madness in Leighton Buzzard

You won’t be able to move for live music in Leighton Buzzard at the weekend with several venues providing entertainment.

Several bands will perform at The Wheatsheaf, The Red Lion and The Top Bell with nearby Heath and Reach and Eaton Bray also having music on over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Kicking off the music at The Wheatsheaf is the five piece band The Last Resort. They will perform a mix of rock, soul and classic blues on Friday night.

Appearing under the umbrella title of Juicebox Live on Saturday is the four piece band Kings and Thieves return to the venue having gigged consistently since forming in 2014.

Also playing on the same evening are indie rock trio Monarchs and the Bedfordshire based Colony.

Music starts at about 9.30pm both evenings and entry is free.

DJ Paul will get out some top tunes on Friday April 28 at The Top Bell while for those who like a little motown, Whitney Houston tribute act Levena Johnson can be the seen at the same venue the following day. Both gigs start at 9pm.

Five piece country rock band Roadhouse visit The Red Lion in Leighton Buzzard on Saturday night starting at 9pm

The band describe themselves as playing classic Americana running for a number of decades beginning in the 1950s.

The following day will see some of the best soul, ska and punk classics when the four piece band The 38s play at The Red Lion. Music starts at 8.30pm.

There’s an open mic night at The Dukes in Heath and Reach on Friday while Soul’d to the Bone appear in The Heath Inn in the same village at the same time.

Shane & the Korrados play at The Royal British Legion, also in Heath and Reach, on Saturday and the 60s band Carnaby Street can be seen at The White Horse in nearby Eaton Bray, also on Saturday. Music starts at 9pm