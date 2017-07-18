No one Banned in Leighton Buzzard

One new act and a returning band provide the entertainment at The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard this weekend.

Electric Souls will perform on Friday night with The Banned playing on Saturday.

Coming from the Herts

and Beds area, Electric Souls will be covering a variety of music from across the decades and offer something for everyone.

The band are relatively new but their members have performed in different bands before.

Covering three decades of rock, blues and pop, the Banned are back at The Wheatsheaf on Saturday to delight the audience with their repertoire from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s and a few more recent numbers.

The Banned, together now for over 10 years, have a play list of well over 100 numbers and can possibly be persuaded to waive from the plan if a reasonable request is made.

The A to Z range of artists covered includes AC DC, Blonde, Beatles, Deep Purple, Hendrix, Kings of Leon, Kinks, The Monkees, Muse, The Police, Queen, Stevie Wonder, The Stones and T Rex.

However, visitors can expect to hear a few off beat numbers ranging from Darkness, Mika or Jessie J to test the higher octaves of the lead singer.

Organisers have said that the band always give 110 per cent for every gig and that visitors will be in for a treat.

Music starts at about 9.30pm on both nights and admission is free.