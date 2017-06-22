Popular bands return to Leighton Buzzard pub

Two popular bands return to the Wheatsheaf for a weekend of music at the North Street venue.

It starts on Friday night with the return after a three month absence of the AC/DC tribute band Let There B/DC, who packed out the pub during their performance in March.

This five piece band was formed in 2011 and deliver their own unique tribute, and aim to give everyone a great time.

Up front doing the Brian Johnson thing is Andrew on vocals (a real livewire).

On guitar is Will while Neil plays the rhythm guitar and fires off all those great hits just like he was Malcolm Young.

Bass man Steve initially started with the band as a stand in but soon earned a permanent place in the group.

Finally, at the back playing his vintage 1970’s Pearl drum kit in a thunderous way is Paddy – as though flair and panache were his middle names.

Organisers of the event have said this will be a real party night for all AC/DC or rock lovers!

On Saturday night there is a reincarnation of one of the most popular bands ever to play at The Wheatsheaf – No Such Thing.

With bass guitar and vocals from the one and only Bryn Evans, these guys previously stormed the place as Tough at the Top and then as Issac Hunt.

They have been described as a covers band that play a mix of rock and punk, and are generally out to have a good time in the hope the audience will also enjoy themselves.

The band are also no strangers to attention and in one

of their former guises they even played on the roof of a car park in Bedford as a publicity stunt!

Admission to both nights is free.

The music will start at around 9.30pm.

For further information about the music night or to find out about future gigs at the pub visit www.thewheatie.co.uk or, alternatively, call 01525 374611.