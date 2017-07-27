Rocking the night in Leighton Buzzard

There will be three music acts over the course of two days at The Wheatsheaf.

This Friday the pub hosts a powerful rock four piece covers band – Zero City. The band are on their 2017 Spawned from Rocktour and for the Wheatie gig they travel a few stops along the railway all the way from … Watford.

The band, making their first visit to the venue, have been widely praised and covers songs by the likes of Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Whitesnake and Bryan Adams.

On Saturday local music promotor Juicebox wuill be bringing two different bands playing at the Wheatsheaf.

Cardinal, a three piece alternative rock group hailing from Bedfordshire, make a return visit.

They play original music which they have described as a blend between the Deftones, Muse and Nirvana.

Also on are Stupid Boots, a five piece indie band from Rugby who play upbeat indie/punk rock music mixed up with heartfelt lyrics.

In 2016 they released their first EP which received airtime on Rugby FM radio and also Touch FM and BBC Introducing.

They have played the O2 Islington and have been at Proud Camden in support of DNCE and also the Ricoh Arena.

Music starts at around 9.30pm on both evenings and entry is still free!