Rocking the Wheatie

There will be a double bill of rock music coming to The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard at the weekend.

The five piece alternative rock band False Idol from Milton Keynes will be the first up on the Friday night and there will be support from We Are Giants.

False Idol were formed in 2015 and numbers include stop-pretending, Trapped and Calling Out. The band are: Jade Geoghegan on vocals, George Spennewyn - drummer, Zak Levkouskis and Daniel Harper on guitars and Hayden Purcell on bass.

We are Giants are a four piece power pop and punk Rrock band from Northamptonshire. They were formed in October 2015. They do songs with beefy bass lines, filthy guitar riffs, ball shattering drum fills and (apparently) annoyingly catchy vocals.

On Saturday the quartet Kastaphor are on playing original songs from downtempo grooves to edgy funk and indie rock.

The band was formed in 2007, working both with singers and as an instrumental outfit and released their first album in 2010. Most of the music is original, but with a few covers slotted in as well.

They have seen their live shows take them from The Stables in Milton Keynes to festivals in Oxfordshire, busking on the streets of Bedford and showcases in Camden. The band members are: Emma Bentley on vocals, Rob Taylor on guitar, Ged Walters on bass and Karl Greenow on the drums.

Music starts at about 9.30pm on both evenings and entry is free.