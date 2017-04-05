Top music at Leighton Buzzard pub

Two very different bands will be putting their own spin on music with teo nights at Leighton Buzzard’s Wheatsheaf this weekend.

On Friday the popular grunge rockers Rusty G’s return to the Wheatie.

Performing for the last couple of years as a duo after 7 years as a trio, Dan Lopez and James Finch are continuing to go from strength to strength with their music.

They’ve spent much over the last year or so in the studio recording their new single Crawl and videos and even fitting in several tours around the UK.

These guys write and perform their own music.

Tail-Gator return to The Wheatsheaf on Saturday evening with their great ‘snappy’ mix of covers and original music influenced by the likes of Aerosmith, AC/DC, Led Zepplin and ZZ Top.

This popular four piece band from Hemel Hempstead have played The Wheatie on many occasions and always delight with their party rock mix which also includes numbers from Thin Lizzy, Rainbow and David Lee Roth plus great originals like Gator-bites.

The band are Ian Graves on vocals, Tom Brennan on guitar and vocals, Barry Evans on Bass and vocals and on sticks, drummer Michael Samsonoff.

Music starts at 9.30pm and admission is free.