Yes sir you can boogie all night long at pub

Get ready to have a dance with a night of music coming to The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard.

On Friday, December 23, the band Isabelle return to the venue. The six piece band from Leighton Buzzard play edgy pop/rock with a twist of funk and soul.

They will play a mixture of original songs and covers ranging from the 60s to the present day.

They have performed at several venues in the local area and organisers are expecting a night packed full of fun.

A note from Laetitia from the band who said: “Bring your dancing shoes, it is going to be a spoon full of fabulous - with a twist of Christmas!”

On Christmas Eve the Wheatie sees the much welcomed return of INCC, a five piece local rock covers band who have performed several times at the pub.

Fronted by Nick on vocals, the other band members are Sam on lead guitar, Ian on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, John on bass and Colin is Mr Sticks on the drums.

INCC cover many of the old favourites from 60s classics and sing along anthems up to present day rock numbers.

The band call upon tunes by the likes of Desmond Decker, Credence Clearwater, Hendrix and The Animals through to Madness, Kings of Leon, Snow Patrol and Kaiser Chiefs and aim to have enough choices to keep all music tastes happy!

Music starts at around 9.30pm on Friday and 9pm on Saturday and entrance to both gigs is free.