Barnstorming night of comedy at Leighton Buzzard

One of the country’s most respected stand up comedians is coming to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Dominic Holland will be one of the comics appearing at the Barnstormers comedy night on Saturday June 3.

He is a Perrier Best Newcomer and Nominee at the Edinburgh fringe, he has performed five individual one man shows and continues to tour the country and beyond.

His first radio series – the small world of Dominic Holland won a comic heritage award and continues to be played regularly on BBCR7 – and this series was followed up by a series called Holland’s Shorts.

Dominic has also made countless appearances on television including Have I Got News for You and the Royal Variety.

Joining Dominic is Ryan McDonnell and Richard Morton for the show.

Belfast boy Ryan McDonnell is no stranger to laughs in his home town and is currently building up quite a reputation for himself on the UK comedy circuit. Ryan interjects a sharp wit and Irish charm in his observation of everyday life.

Richard has been an established headliner on the UK comedy circuit since the early 1990s, when he was also a regular support act on extensive UK theatre tours for stars such as Jack Dee, Jo Brand, Lee Evans and Phil Jupitus.

Tickets are £10 in advance and £12 on the door. It starts at 8pm. To book visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

