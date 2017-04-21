Bloodthirsty tale by Bard in Leighton Buzzard

One of the best known works by William Shakespeare willn be beamed live to Leighton Buzzard’s Library Theatre from the RSC in Stratford.

Julius Caesar can be seen on Thursday May 4 starting at 7pm.

Caesar returns from war, all-conquering, but mutiny is rumbling through the corridors of power.

Caius Cassius plots a conspiracy to murder Caesar, enlisting the support of the well-respected Marcus Brutus.

Brutus has misgivings but is persuaded that Caesar’s death is necessary for the good of the republic.

The company’s Rome season in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre opens with the politics of spin and betrayal turning to violence.

Following his sell-out productions of Tom Morton-Smith’s Oppenheimer (2014) and James Fenton’s adaptation of Don Quixote (2016), season director Angus Jackson steers the thrilling action as the race to claim the empire spirals out of control.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £13 for concessions. To book call 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.