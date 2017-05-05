Burton in Leighton Buzzard

He is a man who has told many stories during his long career in Hollywood but a new show will look at the life of the legendary film actor Richard Burton.

The show can be seen at Leighton Buzzard’s Library Theatre on Friday May 19.

The show, called Burton, presents the life of the legend in his own words from humble beginnings to Hollywood mega-stardom.

Beautiful women - not least Liz Taylor - alcohol, wealth, stage and screen are the threads woven into the one-man show, which covers a range of emotions, from the melancholy to the exuberant.

It explains how drink was the only real antidote to his deteriorating health and mental state, his doomed tempestuous relationship with Taylor and his constant guilt over the abandonment of his family.

Rhodri Miles, known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Eastern Promises and Atlantis, takes on the role of the younger Burton.

He received critical acclaim at two Edinburgh Fringe Festivals and also the Hollywood fringe festival, where the play was named Best International Show.

If you don’t get the chance to see the show, it will return to Bedfordshire on Saturday May 27 at The Hat Factory in Luton.

Tickets for the Leighton Buzzard date cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions.

For more details or to book in advance call 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk