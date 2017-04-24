Footballing drama kicks off in Leighton Buzzard

Tickets are still available for the latest production by the Leighton Buzzard Drama Group which starts later this week.

God’s Official runs at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre from Thursday April 27 to Saturday April 29 starting at 8pm each night

Robert Farquhar’s relentless, fast paced play sees two idiotic football fans who have abducted a referee. They both try and get him to overturn his dodgy’ decision that led to their team’s relegation on the last day of the season.

He has his Christian faith to call on, while they can barely muster a coherent thought between them.

A spokesman for the group said: “But this play is much more than just a comedy, jumping from farcical to depraved to sinister as quick as a near post flick on.

“You don’t have to be a football fan to enjoy this play, just a fan of great dramatic comedy.”

There are just three members of the cast - Russell Bennett, Ben Clarke and Rob Taylor - who are directed by Carl Russell.

The group has said the show is only suitable for people aged 12 and over.

Tickets for the show are £12 for adults and £10 for concessions. For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or, alternatively, visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.

Visit www.lbdg.org.uk to find out more about the group including forthcoming productions and auditions.