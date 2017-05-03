Gino escapes to Aylesbury

Fresh from a hugely successful fourth series of Gino’s Italian Escape on ITV, Gino D’Acampo is taking his passion and flair for Italian cookery to a live audiences at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

His live stage show on Monday May 8 promises signature recipes from all corners of his beloved Italy, blended with Gino’s irrepressible humour, audience participation and plenty of surprises along the way.

A proud and fun-loving Neapolitan, Gino is one of the most popular personalities in his field; alongside regular appearances on This Morning, he presents the hugely successful Gino’s Italian Escape and has released several best-selling books including Fantastico!, The Italian Diet and A Taste of the Sun.

His live show will see him demonstrate how to cook some of his favourite dishes from his popular Italian Escape series – and he’s sure to be inviting some lucky audience members to join him on stage for a memorable, up-close experience.

He said: “I am very excited and can’t wait to get out there and share some fantastic food and cooking tips from my home country. It’s going to be Gino – Live and unleashed!”

For further information about the show or to book tickets call the box office on 0844 871 7607 or www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury.