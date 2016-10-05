Leighton Buzzard group takes on Ayckbourn classic

This week sees the start of the latest production by Leighton Buzzard Drama Group.

The group stages Communicating Doors, written by Alan Ayckbourn, at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre for three nights starting on Thursday. The play opens in the year 2018 when Poopay, a dominatrix with a soul of sunshine, has been summoned to a hotel suite, supposedly to provide the ailing Reece with a selection of her services.

Far removed from what she is selling, Reece’s revelations coupled with threats and persuasion from his business partner Julian cause Poopay to flee for her life in a rather unique way.

The events then set Poopay, along with Reece’s wives, on a trail which may or may not save all or some of their lives over a period of 40 years ranging from 1978 to 2018, aided by the use of communicating doors.

The show starts at 7.45pm each night and tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions.

For more information about the play or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.