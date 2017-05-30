Louisiana show comes to Leighton Buzzard

One of the most famous plays, packed with humour and heartbreak is being staged by Leighton Buzzard Drama Group.

Steel Magnolias will be performed at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on Friday July 7 and Saturday July 8 as well as Friday July 14 and Saturday July 15.

This well-known play, based on the film with Sally Fields and Julia Roberts, tells the story of a close-knit circle of friends whose lives come together in Truvie’s Beauty Parlor.

Filled with humour and heartbreak, this production will make you laugh and cry as the realities of their lives in tiny parish of Louisiana unfolds.

Andy Ferguson a spokesperson for the group has said that the show is expected to sell out fast and to book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for the show can be booked by visiting www.lbdg.org.uk or call the Theatre box office directly on 0300 300 2185.

People can also follow the drama group via Facebook, search for the name and like our page to stay up to date on all our future productions.