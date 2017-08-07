Movie showings for all at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

There will be film screenings for people young and old coming to the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre throughout August.

My Life as a Courgette is show on Thursday August 10. It sees the improbably named Courgette who is sent to an orphanage after his mother’s sudden death.

From there he has adventures with the other misfit children - a football-loving tomboy, shy Alice and an introverted dinosaur fan.

On the same day isAmother Mother’s Son set during World War 2 on the island of Jersey. After Jersey becomes occupied by the Nazis, Louisa hides an escaped Russian prisoner-of-war. However, by protecting someone else’s child, Louisa finds she has put her own family’s life at risk.

There will be screenings of the film Hampstead on Friday August 11, Tuesday August 20 and Wednesday August 30. In this charming and often very funny film. It sees an American widow (Diane Keaton) finds unexpected love when she agrees to help an unkempt man (Brendan Gleeson) living in a ramshackle shed on Hampstead Heath fight to keep his home from developers who are determined to destroy it.

The film Despicable Me 3 will also be shown many times. It continues the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters - Margo, Edith and Agnes - and the Minions. With new villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the 1980s, this proves to be Gru’s most formidable nemesis to date.

It can be seen on Saturday August 12, Tuesday August 15, Thursday August 17 and Wednesday August 24.

Tickets for all of these screenings are available to be booked,

For further information about any of the screenings including the timings or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.