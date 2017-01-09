Robin Hood will be merry in pantomime

He might have stolen from the rich and given it to the poor but a folk hero will get a transformation in a new show coming to the area later this month.

Nottingham’s famous Sherwood Forest is relocated to Bedfordshire when local drama group St Leonard’s Amateur Players (SLAP) present a pantomime take on Robin Hood.

The show comes with all the classic characters including the bungling Little John and Friar Tuck and a cream pie obsessed Dame.

In the story Robin battles to save Maid Marian from the clutches of the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham and his sidekick Wolf.

Will Robin Hood succeed before the Sheriff extorts all the money from the impoverished villagers?

And all of the songs will feature backing tracks well known local band Onyx.

The band are a five piece group who perform his right through from the 50s to the present day.

Performances of the show take place on Saturday January 28 and Saturday February 4 at St Leonard’s Church Hall.

There are two shows on each day with one starting at 2pm and an evening performance at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £7 for adults and £4.50 for children and are likely to sell out fast so people are advised to book now.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01525 377047 or book on line at www.ticketsource.co.uk/slap.