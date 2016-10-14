Russell Brand visits Dunstable

One of the biggest names in UK comedy is coming to The Grove Theatre in Dunstable.

The Exposed tour dates will be the first chance for fans to see Russell live since his mammoth Messiah Complex tour of 2013/14, as he takes in select intimate venues around the country.

He said: “What is real? Who are we? What is the solution? And where did this baby come from? In Russell Brand EXPOSED the controversial comic explores these themes along with media, politics, sex, fatherhood and death. And I should know, because I am him.”

Tickets are on sale for the event on Wednesday November 9. For more details visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk.